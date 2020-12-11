SEC announces 10-year TV partnership with ESPN, ABC starting in 2024

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After two and a half decades with CBS as its main television partner, the Southeastern Conference is moving on.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday the league has agreed to a 10-year contract with ESPN and ABC that grants them “exclusive broadcast rights to premier SEC football and basketball events beginning in 2024-25 and continuing through 2033-34.”

Starting in 2024, the SEC “Game of the Week” may air on ABC, which Disney owns along with ESPN. The SEC will have exposure on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, SEC Network and SEC Network+ under the new rights agreement, according to the SEC.

Neither the conference nor the networks have revealed specifics about on-air talent or corporate sponsors.

The SEC and CBS have been television partners since 1996. The longest-tenured SEC on CBS game broadcaster is Gary Danielson, who has been the network’s lead college football analyst since 2006–when he left ABC to join CBS.