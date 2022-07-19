UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has been named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list. The award is given out annually to the most outstanding quarterback in college football.

Clifford is one of three Penn State players to reach 8,000 career yards of total offense and is currently the Nittany lions all time leader in completion percentage at 60.3%. He is also in the top five in most major career passing categories and is expected to break the school record for passing yards and touchdown passes.

The 46th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.