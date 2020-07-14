Sean Clifford named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, left, dives for a first down against Michigan State’s Shakur Brown (29) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Junior quarterback Sean Clifford has been named to The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award watch list.

Clifford is one of 30 quarterbacks named to the watchlist.

The award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. Penn State has had two O’Brien Award winners, with Todd Blackledge (1982) and Kerry Collins (1994) each earning the honor. John Schaffer was also named a finalist in 1986.

Sixteen semifinalists selected from the final watch list will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The 2020 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN Thursday, Dec. 10, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.