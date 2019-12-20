Sean Clifford expected to be “100 percent” for Cotton Bowl

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After being banged up for the back half of the season and not playing since the first half of the Ohio State game, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is expected to be 100 percent for the Cotton Bowl.

Coach Franklin said in his press conference today that Clifford has not been a full participant in practice, but has taken most of the teams reps.

Clifford finished the regular season completing 59 percent of his passes, while throwing 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions.