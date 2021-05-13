Schlegel, Tagliaferri named All-Americans by United Soccer Coaches Association

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Redshirt sophomore Ally Schlegel and senior Frankie Tagliaferri were named as All-Americans by United Soccer Coaches Association.



Schlegel is the 26th Nittany Lion to be named to the First-Team, and Tagliaferri was named to the Second-Team.



Schlegel was the 2021 Big 10 Forward of the Year, and former Big 10 Freshman of the Year.



Tagliaferri led the Big Ten in points this season and was second in goals and assists. She is the NCAA active leader in games played.



In all but two seasons since 1998, the Nittany Lions have had at least one player named to a United Soccer Coaches All-American teams.