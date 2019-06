Saquon Barkley could add another trophy to the case.

The New York Giants running back one of the athletes nominated for an ESPY for “Best Breakthrough Athlete.”

Barkley dominated his rookie season with 2,028 yards from scrimmage. He had 1,307 rushing yards to set a new Giants record and scored 15 total touchdowns.