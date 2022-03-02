INDIANAPOLIS (WTAJ) — After a competitive first half, Rutgers ran away in the second outscoring Penn State 44-25 in the Scarlett Knights’ 75-50 win over the Lady Lions in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Osh Brown led all scorers with 18 points, and 13 rebounds. Leilani Kapinus led Penn State with 16 points, and 13 rebounds.

Penn State’s offense woes plagued the Nittany Lions. Penn State shot just 24-percent from the field and connected on just 4 of 23 3-point shots.

The Lady Lions finished the season 11-18. A disappointing year given Penn State has one of the nation’s best in Makenna Marisa, and an Big Ten All-Freshman selection in Kapinus. After the loss, head coach Carolyn Kieger acknowledged this isn’t good enough.

“I’m a competitor and I want to win,” she said. “I want to be at the highest level and I want to be playing in March. That’s what I came here to do, and this program needs to be in the NCAA Tournament.”