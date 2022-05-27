OMAHA, Ne. (WTAJ) — Penn State baseball fell 5-4 to Rutgers in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament.

The Scarlet Knights lead 4-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Nittany Lions scored four runs to tie the game and force extra innings.

Rutgers scored on a sac fly in the tenth inning for the go-ahead run.

Penn State will play Iowa on Saturday at 10 A.M. ET. The Nittany Lions opened the Big Ten Tournament with a 5-2 win over the Hawkeyes on Thursday. If the Nittany Lions win, they would play a second game against the winner of Maryland vs. Michigan, around 6 P.M. ET.