Russell helps Maryland hold off Penn State 67-61

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A Curwensville man is facing theft charges after police say he walked into a convenience store and stole a case of Twisted Tea alcoholic beverages.

Police reported that Michael Burkland, 42, walked into Snappy's on State Street in Curwensville just after midnight on Feb. 18. Burkland then reportedly grabbed a 15-can case of Twisted Tea and fled from the store without paying.