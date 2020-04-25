Robert Windsor drafted in sixth round by Indianapolis Colts

Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor, center, celebrates a sack with safety Garrett Taylor, left, and defensive tackle Antonio Shelton, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Robert Windsor, former Penn State defensive lineman, has been drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

A football journey that began with a @bigten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium continues with the @Colts!



Next stop for Robert Windsor (@RobertWindsor54) ➡️ Indy! #NFLDraft #MadeInHappyValley pic.twitter.com/lB0pf1Mu3i — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 25, 2020

Windsor finished his Nittany Lion career with 120 total tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss 13.0 sacks. Windsor came on the scene strong his junior season, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors by the Associated Press and finishing with 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

The Wisconsin native will likely be a rotational defensive lineman to begin his career, but should see playing team sometime this season. One of his best games last season was against Iowa when he absolutely dominated their offensive line.