Name: Tariq Quinton Castro-Fields | Position: Cornerback | Hometown: Upper Marlboro, Md; Riverdale Baptist School | Birthday: January 1, 1999 | Year: Senior+

Measurables

Height Weight Bench Vertical Broad 40 L-Drill 6-0.7 195 14 37 10.11 4.38 7.05

Career Stats

Games played 51 Solo tackles 93 Tackle assist 45 Total tackles 138 Tackles for loss/ yards 10-20 Interceptions 3

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)

Overall ranking: 130

Position ranking: 19

What They’re Saying

“Castro-Fields’ length, strength and athleticism are likely to be viewed as moldable features by defensive back coaches. . . Castro-Fields possesses the tools and versatility to operate as a backup in a variety of coverage schemes and is a middle-round value with upside traits.” -Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Awards

-2021 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (coaches and media)

-2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Selection

-2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (coaches and media)

-2019 Third-Team All-Big Ten by media, Honorable Mention by coaches

-2019 Third-Team All-Big Ten (Phil Steele)

-2017 BTN.com’s All-Freshman Team Honorable Mention