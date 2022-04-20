Name: Tariq Quinton Castro-Fields | Position: Cornerback | Hometown: Upper Marlboro, Md; Riverdale Baptist School | Birthday: January 1, 1999 | Year: Senior+

Measurables

Height Weight Bench Vertical Broad 40 L-Drill
6-0.719514 37 10.114.387.05

Career Stats

Games played51
Solo tackles93
Tackle assist45
Total tackles138
Tackles for loss/ yards10-20
Interceptions3

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)
Overall ranking: 130
Position ranking: 19

What They’re Saying
Castro-Fields’ length, strength and athleticism are likely to be viewed as moldable features by defensive back coaches. . . Castro-Fields possesses the tools and versatility to operate as a backup in a variety of coverage schemes and is a middle-round value with upside traits.-Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Awards
-2021 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (coaches and media)
-2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Selection
-2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (coaches and media)
-2019 Third-Team All-Big Ten by media, Honorable Mention by coaches
-2019 Third-Team All-Big Ten (Phil Steele)
-2017 BTN.com’s All-Freshman Team Honorable Mention