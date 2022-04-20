Name: Tariq Quinton Castro-Fields | Position: Cornerback | Hometown: Upper Marlboro, Md; Riverdale Baptist School | Birthday: January 1, 1999 | Year: Senior+
Measurables
|Height
|Weight
|Bench
|Vertical
|Broad
|40
|L-Drill
|6-0.7
|195
|14
|37
|10.11
|4.38
|7.05
Career Stats
|Games played
|51
|Solo tackles
|93
|Tackle assist
|45
|Total tackles
|138
|Tackles for loss/ yards
|10-20
|Interceptions
|3
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)
Overall ranking: 130
Position ranking: 19
What They’re Saying
“Castro-Fields’ length, strength and athleticism are likely to be viewed as moldable features by defensive back coaches. . . Castro-Fields possesses the tools and versatility to operate as a backup in a variety of coverage schemes and is a middle-round value with upside traits.” -Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst
Awards
-2021 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (coaches and media)
-2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Selection
-2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (coaches and media)
-2019 Third-Team All-Big Ten by media, Honorable Mention by coaches
-2019 Third-Team All-Big Ten (Phil Steele)
-2017 BTN.com’s All-Freshman Team Honorable Mention