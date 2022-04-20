Name: Rasheed Amar Walker | Position: Offensive line | Hometown: Waldorf, Md; North Point HS | Birthday: February 13, 2000 | Year: Redshirt Junior

Measurables

Height Weight 6-6 324

Career Stats

Games played 30 Solo tackles 1

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)

Overall ranking: 54

Position ranking: 12

What They’re Saying

“Walker possesses enticing power and measurables but has issues that could be challenging to correct if he stays at tackle. Ohio State defenders were able to burn up his outside edge, which creates concern about his pass pro range, but it can be hard to beat his anchor with pure power. . . He’s capable as a run blocker and should keep getting better with more hand work. Walker projects as a right tackle on the next level but might move inside to guard if his range and balance in pass sets aren’t up to par.” –Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst



Awards

-2021 Third-Team All-Big Ten by media, Honorable Mention by coaches