Name: Jordan Connor Stout | Position: Punter/ kicker | Hometown: Cedar Bluff, Va; Honaker HS (prior: Virginia Tech) | Birthday: August 4, 1998 | Year: Redshirt Senior
Measurables
|Height
|Weight
|40
|6-3.2
|209
|4.65
Career Stats
|Punting
|Attempts
|95; Career-high: 8 (two times)
|Average yards/ punt
|44.8
|Longest punt
|76 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21)
|Total Yards
|4,257; Career-high: 377 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21)
|Punts inside the 20
|42; Career-high: 6 (vs. Rutgers 11/20/21)
|50+
|28; Career-high: 5 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21)
|Kicking
|Field goals made/ attempted
|20/31; Career-high: 3 makes (three times)
|Percentage
|64.52%
|Longest field goal
|52 (vs. Michigan 11/13/21)
|PAT
|34
|Kickoff
|Attempts
|195
|Total yards
|12,438
|Average
|63.8
|Touchback
|164
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)
Overall ranking: 313
Position ranking: 2
What They’re Saying
“Handled both kicking and punting duties but will be a full-time punter at the next level. Stout combines quality power with outstanding touch to flip fields and throw darts depending upon his positioning. He hangs the ball up to limit returns and rarely boots it into the end zone. He’s consistent and works with quick operation time. He has the makings of a steady, long-term NFL punter.” –Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst
Awards
-2021 Big Ten’s Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year
-2021 First-Team All-Big Ten Punter by coaches and media
-2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Selection