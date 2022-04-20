Name: Jordan Connor Stout | Position: Punter/ kicker | Hometown: Cedar Bluff, Va; Honaker HS (prior: Virginia Tech) | Birthday: August 4, 1998 | Year: Redshirt Senior

Measurables

Height Weight 40 6-3.2 209 4.65

Career Stats

Punting Attempts 95; Career-high: 8 (two times) Average yards/ punt 44.8 Longest punt 76 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21) Total Yards 4,257; Career-high: 377 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21) Punts inside the 20 42; Career-high: 6 (vs. Rutgers 11/20/21) 50+ 28; Career-high: 5 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21)

Kicking Field goals made/ attempted 20/31; Career-high: 3 makes (three times) Percentage 64.52% Longest field goal 52 (vs. Michigan 11/13/21) PAT 34

Kickoff Attempts 195 Total yards 12,438 Average 63.8 Touchback 164

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)

Overall ranking: 313

Position ranking: 2

What They’re Saying

“Handled both kicking and punting duties but will be a full-time punter at the next level. Stout combines quality power with outstanding touch to flip fields and throw darts depending upon his positioning. He hangs the ball up to limit returns and rarely boots it into the end zone. He’s consistent and works with quick operation time. He has the makings of a steady, long-term NFL punter.” –Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst



Awards

-2021 Big Ten’s Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year

-2021 First-Team All-Big Ten Punter by coaches and media

-2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Selection