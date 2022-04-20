Name: Jordan Connor Stout | Position: Punter/ kicker | Hometown: Cedar Bluff, Va; Honaker HS (prior: Virginia Tech) | Birthday: August 4, 1998 | Year: Redshirt Senior

Measurables

Height Weight 40 
6-3.22094.65

Career Stats

Punting
Attempts95; Career-high: 8 (two times)
Average yards/ punt44.8
Longest punt76 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21)
Total Yards4,257; Career-high: 377 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21)
Punts inside the 2042; Career-high: 6 (vs. Rutgers 11/20/21)
50+28; Career-high: 5 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21)
Kicking
Field goals made/ attempted20/31; Career-high: 3 makes (three times)
Percentage64.52%
Longest field goal52 (vs. Michigan 11/13/21)
PAT34
Kickoff
Attempts195
Total yards12,438
Average63.8
Touchback164

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)
Overall ranking: 313
Position ranking: 2

What They’re Saying
“Handled both kicking and punting duties but will be a full-time punter at the next level. Stout combines quality power with outstanding touch to flip fields and throw darts depending upon his positioning. He hangs the ball up to limit returns and rarely boots it into the end zone. He’s consistent and works with quick operation time. He has the makings of a steady, long-term NFL punter.” –Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Awards
-2021 Big Ten’s Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year
-2021 First-Team All-Big Ten Punter by coaches and media
-2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Selection