Name: Jesse Shimba Luketa | Position: Defensive end/ linebacker | Hometown: Ottawa, Ontario; Mercyhurst Prep (PA) | Birthday: January 15, 1999 | Year: Senior

Measurables

Height Weight Bench Vertical Broad 40 L-Drill 6-3 257 18 36.5 10.0 4.89 7.29

Career Stats

Games played 46 Solo tackles 81 Tackle assist 62 Total tackles 143; Career-high: 10 (at Rutgers 12/5/20) Tackles for loss/ yards 7-35 Interceptions-return yards 1-26 (vs. Ball State 9/11/21) Passes defended 8 Fumbles recovered 1

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)

Overall ranking: 310

Position ranking: 31

What They’re Saying

“Team-first leader who plays every snap like his hair is on fire. Luketa is self-made and known for putting in the work necessary to go from Ottawa tough guy to productive, two-year starter in the Big Ten. He won’t blink in the face of physical challenges, using his leverage and power to hold his ground or come out on top. He lacks instincts and pursuit speed and is best suited as a 4-3 Sam linebacker but his lone season as a 4-3 end could have 3-4 teams exploring his potential as a developmental outside linebacker.” –Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Awards

-2021 Third-Team All-Big Ten by media, Honorable Mention by coaches

-2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl selection