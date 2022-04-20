Name: Jaquan Monte Brisker | Position: Safety | Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA; Gateway HS (prior: Lackawanna Community College) | Birthday: April 20, 1999 | Year: Senior+

Measurables

Height Weight Bench Vertical Broad 40 L-Drill 6-1.5 206 22 38.5 10.4 4.43 6.91

Career Stats

Games played 34 Solo tackles 86 Tackle assist 66 Total tackles 152 Tackles for loss/ yards 7-26 Interceptions 5 Passes defended 19

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)

Overall ranking: 39

Position ranking: 4

What They’re Saying

“Athletic safety prospect whose versatility and toughness will endear him to coaches during the evaluation process. Brisker continued to pick up elements of the defensive scheme and his play has steadily transformed from hesitant in 2019 to downright instinctive in 2021. . . Brisker is an ascending talent with the NFL traits to become a long-time starter as a Day 2 draft pick.” –Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

“He’s got good size and athletic ability and played with a lot more confidence because you could tell that he understood the game better (in 2021).” –Area scout for NFC team

Awards

-2021 First-Team All-American (CBS Sports/247Sports, On3, and Pro Football Focus)

-2021 Second-Team All-American (AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Phil Steele, Sporting News, USA Today, and The Athletic)

-2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Selection and All-American

-2021 First-Team All-Big Ten (coaches, media, Associated Press, and Pro Football Focus)

-2021 Penn State’s Defensive MVP

-2020 First-Team All-American (Pro Football Focus)

-2020 Third-Team All-Big Ten by coaches, honorable mention by media

-2020 First-Team All-Big Ten (Pro Football Focus)

-2019 Third-Team All-Big Ten (Pro Football Focus)

