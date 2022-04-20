Name: Jahan Waltè Dotson | Position: Wide receiver | Hometown: Nazareth, Pa; Nazareth Area | Birthday: March 22, 2000 | Year: Senior

Measurables

Height Weight Bench Vertical Broad 40 L-Drill 5-10.7 184 15 36 10.1 4.43 7.28

Career Stats

Games played 42 Total receptions 183 Total receiving yards 2,757 Total receiving touchdowns 25 Receptions per game 4.4 Average yards per catch 15.1 Average yards per game 65.6 Longest catch 86 Punt return yards 338

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)

Overall ranking: 40

Position ranking: 7

What They’re Saying

“Finesse wideout with good speed and great athleticism who is fully operational on all three levels of the field. Dotson’s passing scheme was well-designed and allowed for clear access to space for most of the season. His route-running is smooth but features speed changes and his in-air athleticism and ball skills look effortless.” –Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

“He’s got some weaknesses that are going to give him trouble in the league, but you can’t really crush him for them because he can really run and he’s a very smart player.” –Scouting director for NFC team



Awards

-2021 First-Team All-Big Ten by media, Second-Team by coaches

-2021 Big Ten Special Teams Third-Team as a return specialist

-2021 Third-Team All-American (The Associated Press)

-2021 Walter Camp Award semifinalist

-2021 Penn State Team MVP