Name: Ellis Madison Brooks | Position: Linebacker | Hometown: Mechanicsville, Va; Benedictine College Prep | Birthday: June 12, 1999 | Year: Redshirt Senior
Measurables
|Height
|Weight
|Bench
|Vertical
|Broad
|40
|L-Drill
|6-1.3
|226
|23
|33.5
|9.2
|4.77
|7.28
Career Stats
|Games played
|47
|Solo tackles
|118
|Tackle assist
|111
|Total tackles
|229
|Tackles for loss/ yards
|12-26
|Sacks/ yards
|5-41; Career-high: 2.5 (at Maryland 9/27/19)
|Forced fumbles-fumbles recovered
|2-1
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)
Overall ranking: 208
Position ranking: 25
Awards
-2021 Second-Team All-Big Ten by coaches, honorable mention by media
-2021 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Pro Football Focus)