Name: Ellis Madison Brooks | Position: Linebacker | Hometown: Mechanicsville, Va; Benedictine College Prep | Birthday: June 12, 1999 | Year: Redshirt Senior

Measurables

Height Weight Bench Vertical Broad 40 L-Drill 6-1.3 226 23 33.5 9.2 4.77 7.28

Career Stats

Games played 47 Solo tackles 118 Tackle assist 111 Total tackles 229 Tackles for loss/ yards 12-26 Sacks/ yards 5-41; Career-high: 2.5 (at Maryland 9/27/19) Forced fumbles-fumbles recovered 2-1

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)

Overall ranking: 208

Position ranking: 25



Awards

-2021 Second-Team All-Big Ten by coaches, honorable mention by media

-2021 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Pro Football Focus)