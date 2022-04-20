Name: Ellis Madison Brooks | Position: Linebacker | Hometown: Mechanicsville, Va; Benedictine College Prep  | Birthday: June 12, 1999 | Year: Redshirt Senior

Measurables

Height Weight Bench Vertical Broad 40 L-Drill
6-1.322623 33.5 9.24.777.28

Career Stats

Games played47
Solo tackles118
Tackle assist111
Total tackles229
Tackles for loss/ yards12-26
Sacks/ yards5-41; Career-high: 2.5 (at Maryland 9/27/19)
Forced fumbles-fumbles recovered2-1

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)
Overall ranking: 208
Position ranking: 25

Awards
-2021 Second-Team All-Big Ten by coaches, honorable mention by media
-2021 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Pro Football Focus)