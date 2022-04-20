Name: Brandon Nathaniel Smith | Position: Linebacker | Hometown: Louisa, Va; Louisa County HS | Birthday: April 12, 2001 | Year: Junior

Measurables

Height Weight Bench Vertical Broad 40 L-Drill 6-3.5 244 20 37.5 10.8 4.52 6.94

Career Stats

Games played 34 Solo tackles 68 Tackle assist 64 Total tackles 132; Career-high: 10 (vs. Michigan 11/13/21) Tackles for loss/ yards 14-58 Sacks/ yards 2-13 Interceptions 1 Passes defended 7 Forced fumbles- fumbles recovered 1-1

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)

Overall ranking: 175

Position ranking: 19

What They’re Saying

“Linebacker who is likely to test better than he plays at the next level. Smith possesses five-star traits and is extremely athletic, but those traits tend to go to waste on tape. There is a consistent lack of fundamentals that leave him out of position or blocked on too many plays. He lacks decisiveness and an aggressive demeanor that are fundamental in becoming an NFL linebacker. ” –Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Awards

-2021 Third-Team All-Big Ten by coaches, Honorable Mention by media