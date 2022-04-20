Name: Brandon Nathaniel Smith | Position: Linebacker | Hometown: Louisa, Va; Louisa County HS | Birthday: April 12, 2001 | Year: Junior
Measurables
|Height
|Weight
|Bench
|Vertical
|Broad
|40
|L-Drill
|6-3.5
|244
|20
|37.5
|10.8
|4.52
|6.94
Career Stats
|Games played
|34
|Solo tackles
|68
|Tackle assist
|64
|Total tackles
|132; Career-high: 10 (vs. Michigan 11/13/21)
|Tackles for loss/ yards
|14-58
|Sacks/ yards
|2-13
|Interceptions
|1
|Passes defended
|7
|Forced fumbles- fumbles recovered
|1-1
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)
Overall ranking: 175
Position ranking: 19
What They’re Saying
“Linebacker who is likely to test better than he plays at the next level. Smith possesses five-star traits and is extremely athletic, but those traits tend to go to waste on tape. There is a consistent lack of fundamentals that leave him out of position or blocked on too many plays. He lacks decisiveness and an aggressive demeanor that are fundamental in becoming an NFL linebacker. ” –Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst
Awards
-2021 Third-Team All-Big Ten by coaches, Honorable Mention by media