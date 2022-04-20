Name: Arnold Kevin Ebiketie | Position: Defensive end | Hometown: Silver Spring, Md; Albert Einstein HS (prior: Temple) | Year: Redshirt Senior

Measurables

Height Weight Bench Vertical Broad 40 L-Drill
6-2.62471938 10.84.656.95

Career Stats

Games played12
Solo tackles34
Tackle assist28
Total tackles62; Career-high: 10 (vs. Illinois 10/23/21)
Tackles for loss/ yards18-81
Sacks-yards9.5-62; Career-high: 2 (vs. Michigan 11/13/21)
Quarterback hurries7
Blocked kicks2

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)
Overall ranking: 38
Position ranking: 5

What They’re Saying
Purposeful rusher with good length. Ebiketie is quiet to the edge with accurate, active hands and a pressure percentage worthy of projection. He’s not bendy and loose but uses body lean and skilled hands to grease the edge and access the pocket.” –Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Awards
-2021 First-Team All-Big Ten (coaches and media)
-2021 Second-Team All-American (Football Writers Association of America)
-2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Selection
-2020 Second-Team All-AAC

