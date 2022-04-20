Name: Arnold Kevin Ebiketie | Position: Defensive end | Hometown: Silver Spring, Md; Albert Einstein HS (prior: Temple) | Year: Redshirt Senior

Measurables

Height Weight Bench Vertical Broad 40 L-Drill 6-2.6 247 19 38 10.8 4.65 6.95

Career Stats

Games played 12 Solo tackles 34 Tackle assist 28 Total tackles 62; Career-high: 10 (vs. Illinois 10/23/21) Tackles for loss/ yards 18-81 Sacks-yards 9.5-62; Career-high: 2 (vs. Michigan 11/13/21) Quarterback hurries 7 Blocked kicks 2

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)

Overall ranking: 38

Position ranking: 5

What They’re Saying

“Purposeful rusher with good length. Ebiketie is quiet to the edge with accurate, active hands and a pressure percentage worthy of projection. He’s not bendy and loose but uses body lean and skilled hands to grease the edge and access the pocket.” –Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Awards

-2021 First-Team All-Big Ten (coaches and media)

-2021 Second-Team All-American (Football Writers Association of America)

-2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Selection

-2020 Second-Team All-AAC



Penn State Records

–