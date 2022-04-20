Name: Arnold Kevin Ebiketie | Position: Defensive end | Hometown: Silver Spring, Md; Albert Einstein HS (prior: Temple) | Year: Redshirt Senior
Measurables
|Height
|Weight
|Bench
|Vertical
|Broad
|40
|L-Drill
|6-2.6
|247
|19
|38
|10.8
|4.65
|6.95
Career Stats
|Games played
|12
|Solo tackles
|34
|Tackle assist
|28
|Total tackles
|62; Career-high: 10 (vs. Illinois 10/23/21)
|Tackles for loss/ yards
|18-81
|Sacks-yards
|9.5-62; Career-high: 2 (vs. Michigan 11/13/21)
|Quarterback hurries
|7
|Blocked kicks
|2
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings (CBS)
Overall ranking: 38
Position ranking: 5
What They’re Saying
“Purposeful rusher with good length. Ebiketie is quiet to the edge with accurate, active hands and a pressure percentage worthy of projection. He’s not bendy and loose but uses body lean and skilled hands to grease the edge and access the pocket.” –Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst
Awards
-2021 First-Team All-Big Ten (coaches and media)
-2021 Second-Team All-American (Football Writers Association of America)
-2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Selection
-2020 Second-Team All-AAC
Penn State Records
–