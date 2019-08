UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Head Coach James Franklin has four running backs listed on the Penn State Football depth chart with “or” by their names.

That’s because the running back room is deep this season. Coach Franklin says all four will rotate in (Ricky Slade, Journey Brown, Noah Cain, and Devyn Ford), but Ricky Slade is the clear starter for now.

Coach Franklin also added whoever gets hot down the stretch, will be the one who plays.