Reports: Penn State offensive coordinator to take head coaching job

According to multiple reports, Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne is leaving the Nittany Lions.

According to reports by FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett and Fox’s Bruce Feldman, Rahne will become the next head coach at Old Dominion.

Source: Ricky Rahne to be Old Dominion head coach https://t.co/jBtXj7XNk2 — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 9, 2019

SOURCE: #PennState OC Ricky Rahne is expected to get the #OldDominion head coaching job. The hire was first reported by Zach Barnett. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 9, 2019

Rahne has coached at Penn State since James Franklin took over as head coach in 2014. He became the offensive coordinator in 2018 after Joe Moorhead took the head coaching job at Mississippi State.

Now Rahne will become a head coach for Division I FCS Old Dominion.

Rahne coached quarterbacks at Vanderbilt prior to coming to Penn State from 2011-13. He has been on James Franklin’s staff since his days at Vanderbilt.

Now Penn State starts its search for a new offensive coordinator.