Reports: Penn State assistant coach leaving for NFL job

He has been coaching with James Franklin since 2011 and now he is moving on to the NFL ranks.
Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer is taking a job with the New York Giants according to our media partners at the Centre Daily Times.
You can read the report from the CDT’s Jon Sauber here.
Lions247 also reported the news.
Spencer has coached at Penn State since Franklin took over in 2014. He also served as run game coordinator and associate head coach for the Nittany Lions.
He is known for having an energetic personality and as the leader of the “wild dogs” or the defensive line.
This offseason marks the most turnover on a James Franklin staff at Penn State.
Penn State will have the following staff changes heading into the 2020 season:
Defensive line coach