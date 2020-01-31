Reports: Penn State assistant coach leaving for NFL job

Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer talks with his players in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Buffalo in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

He has been coaching with James Franklin since 2011 and now he is moving on to the NFL ranks.

Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer is taking a job with the New York Giants according to our media partners at the Centre Daily Times.

You can read the report from the CDT’s Jon Sauber here.

Source: Penn State AHC/RGC/DL coach Sean Spencer expected to take position as New York Giants' defensive line coach. https://t.co/FETWiE3zqT — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) January 31, 2020

Lions247 also reported the news.

Longtime Penn State D-line coach Sean Spencer leaving for NFL jobhttps://t.co/lhw3orwvu8 pic.twitter.com/6ZF8887RYm — Lions247 (@Lions247) January 31, 2020

Spencer has coached at Penn State since Franklin took over in 2014. He also served as run game coordinator and associate head coach for the Nittany Lions.

He is known for having an energetic personality and as the leader of the “wild dogs” or the defensive line.

This offseason marks the most turnover on a James Franklin staff at Penn State.

Penn State will have the following staff changes heading into the 2020 season:

Offensive Coordinator

Wide Receivers coach

Offensive line coach

Defensive line coach