Reports: NCAA to allow football, basketball activities to resume June 1

According to multiple reports, Penn State’s football and basketball teams could return to workouts next month.
First reported by Yahoo Sports, college football and basketball teams could begin voluntary team activities starting on June 1.
What is a voluntary athletic activity? In short, it could be student-athlete led workouts or training.
The NCAA defines “voluntary activities” as the following:
“To be considered a “voluntary” activity, all the following conditions must be met:
The student-athlete must not be required to report back to a coach or other athletics
department staff member (e.g., strength coach, trainer, manager) any information relate
to the activity. In addition, non-coaching athletics department staff members who observe
the activity (e.g., strength coach, trainer, manager) may not report back to the student athlete’s coach any information related to the activity; [NOTE: Coaches may not observe voluntary activities.]
The activity must be initiated and requested solely by the student-athlete. Neither the
institution nor any athletics department staff member may require the student-athlete to
participate in the activity at any time;
The student-athlete’s attendance and participation in the activity (or lack thereof) may not
be recorded for the purposes of reporting such information to coaching staff members or
other student-athletes;
The student-athlete may not be subjected to penalty if he or she elects not to participate in
the activity. In addition, neither the institution nor any athletics department staff member
may provide recognition or incentives (e.g., awards) to a student-athlete based on his or
her attendance or performance in the activity.”