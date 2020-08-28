Reports: Big Ten discussing rescheduling options for football season

So, you’re saying there’s a chance for fall football?

According to reports by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Athletic, Sports Illustrated, Yahoo Sports and CBS Sports, Big Ten football coaches held a meeting Friday on the possibility of reversing course and rescheduling the football season.

#Badgers AM rewind: The B1G working on another plan for a revised 2020 football schedule. This one could have teams playing by Thanksgiving weekend. The first plan featured a January start. TBD if the league can make it all work. https://t.co/cDiNmldgvB — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) August 28, 2020

@CBSSports can confirm @BigTen is considering a schedule that would start the season Thanksgiving week. Could be pushed back to original January start date. Story broken by @jaypo1961. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) August 28, 2020

Sources: Big Ten discussing myriad football scheduling options, but reversing course and playing now is “wishful thinking” on the part of some coaches and unlikely. Per @jaypo1961, a Thanksgiving start is one option. Most likely is still winter. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 28, 2020

I can confirm the Big Ten is possibly looking at starting the season the weekend after Thanksgiving week, per a source. But just a possibility at this point. January-ish start still the focus for now. @jaypo1961 first reported the Nov. possibility. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 28, 2020

Why not just start early October and color me insane, but actually be a part of the college football season? https://t.co/y5Y2UVt4aV — Jack Wascher (@JackWascher) August 28, 2020

The Big Ten school presidents voted to postpone fall sports on Aug. 11. Now 17 days later, there is a possibility Big Ten football can return before the new year.

One source described the situation as “a circus,” and said some coaches won’t listen to their presidents. “Everyone is pushing their own interests.” — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 28, 2020

As it stands right now, the Big Ten and Pac-12 will not play sports in the fall. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 still plan on playing a fall football season despite a number of campuses closing down due to rising coronavirus cases.

The NCAA has moved fall sports championships to the spring not including FBS football which is still set for the fall. The College Football Playoff committee announced its national semifinals and national championship dates earlier this week.

The Big Ten could change course and try to start a season in November. According to the reports, a January start is more likely. The Big Ten has also discussed playing in domes in St. Louis, Detroit, Minneapolis and Syracuse (NY) to side step any potential winter weather.

The Big Ten coaches and athletic directors will not make a scheduling decision. A final decision on when the season starts will be left to the university presidents just like before.

A reminder, via a source: Big Ten presidents were the ones who made the decision to postpone the season. They have made clear it is a final decision. Coaches were not tasked with restarting the season at their own discretion. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 28, 2020

Reminder: Coaches and ADs discuss and may prefer certain models, but they do not have the final say (whenever we get to the final say) https://t.co/HnXETMVYey — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 28, 2020

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more information becomes available.