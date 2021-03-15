REPORT: Penn State Men’s Basketball hires its new coach

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey dribbles around Penn State’s Seth Lundy during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in State College, Pa. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — If you thought Penn State not making the NIT was the big news of the week, think again.

According to a report by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Penn State has reportedly found it’s new Men’s Basketball Coach in Purdue’s Associate Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry.

BREAKING: Penn State is expected to hire Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry as its head coach, sources told @stadium. Shrewsberry was previously an assistant for Brad Stevens with the Boston Celtics and at Butler. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 15, 2021

Shrewsbery became the associate head coach at Purdue in 2019. Before that, he coached under Brad Stevens with the Boston Celtics for 6 seasons. He also spent time under Stevens at Butler as a part of their 2010 and 2011 NCAA Tournament Runner-Up teams.