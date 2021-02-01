Report: Penn State coach Bowen to join staff with Jaguars

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The coaching carousel in Happy Valley took another twist Monday.

Now former tight ends coach and offensive recruiter Tyler Bowen is headed to coach tight ends with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report by Sean Fitzgerald of 247sports.

The Jaguars are currently being led by former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Bowen is best known for his role as interim offensive coordinator in Penn State’s win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl back in 2019. In that game, the Nittany Lions gained 529 yards of offense, including almost 400 yards on the ground in the 53-39 win.

