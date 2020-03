Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nick O’Leary, right, blocks Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

One former Penn State walk on is getting a new deal in the NFL.

According to a multiple reports, Tampa Bay defensive end Carl Nassib will sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carl Nassib goes the #Raiders for 3 years and $25M, source said. He gets a whopping $17M fully guaranteed at signing on a deal that has a max value of $28M. https://t.co/86qvPQnba1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

Nassib has played for the Cleveland Browns and the Buccaneers. He tallied six sacks for the Bucs last season before Jason Pierre-Paul returned to the starting defensive end role in week 9.