Report: Collegiate fall sports to be postponed this week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – It seemed like just a matter of time, but collegiate sports in the fall may be on its last legs.

According to multiple reports, University Presidents and Chancellors are scheduled to meet this week to come to the conclusion that fall sports in 2020 will be postponed.

Everything started to become undone Saturday when the Mid-American Conference postponed fall sports. The Big Ten then decided to announce it was pausing its scheduled progression to full-padded football practices.

Many high profiled college football players such as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence came out on social media this weekend indicating they want to play. Multiple Penn State players posted Saturday night their intention to play.