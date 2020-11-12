Remembering Penn State’s dramatic win over Nebraska in 1982

Penn State is set to play Nebraska Saturday. So why not relive one of the greatest games between the two schools?

Before Penn State football went on to win its first national championship, the Nittany Lions had to pull off an unlikely comeback against the 1982 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

No. 2 Nebraska took a 24-21 lead on a Turner Gill quarterback sneak with 1:18 left in the game. That left the door open for a Penn State game-winning drive.

Todd Blackledge led the Lions down the field. He completed a controversial pass to tight end Mike McCloskey at the Nebraska 2 yard line. Nebraska fans were certain McCloskey was out of bounds, but you can judge for yourself in the video at the top of this story.

Blackledge threw a winning touchdown to Kirk Bowman as time expired and fans rushed the field. Bowman was nicknamed “Stonehands.” He only caught two passes that entire season and both were for touchdowns against Nebraska.

Penn State won the game 27-24 sparking a national championship run.

You can relive the memories with some of the former players in the full video at the top of this story.