UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is heading into their "Champions Week" game against Illinois. In a change of tempo compared to the beginning of the season, PSU is coming off of their third consecutive win.

The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan State 39-24 to bump their record up to 3-5. The Saturday game at Beaver Stadium has some elements standing in the way: a huge snowstorm is expected to hit central Pennsylvania on Wednesday.