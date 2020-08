One former Penn State coach will have to wait a bit longer to have his head coaching debut.

Old Dominion announced Monday it will not play football, or any other sports, in the fall.

Rahne released his own statement saying his “heart aches for all of his student-athletes.”

According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, Conference USA still plans on playing football this fall.