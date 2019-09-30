Purdue QB, star WR to miss Penn State game

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) is helped off the field after being injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFEYETTE, IN. (WTAJ) – Penn State’s next opponent won’t be at full strength when they roll into Beaver Stadium Saturday.

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday that quarterback Elijah Sindelar will be out indefinitely as he gets surgery to fix a broken clavicle suffered Saturday against Minnesota. Brohm also announced that star wide receiver Rondale Moore will also miss Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury.

Moore had close to 1500 yards combined between rushing and receiving in his freshman season last year. This year, he had 387 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Sindelar had 987 yards passing, to go along with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jack Plummer, who relieved Sindelar Saturday, will start against Penn State.