PSU’s Vasquez sets 7th Honduran swimming record

The Nittany Lion holds various records in short and long-course events.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Penn State’s Carlos Vasquez set the Honduran national record for the 50m butterfly with a time of 24.94 at the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation Championships in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Vasquez now holds six other Honduran swim records– three short-course (200m backstroke, 200m IM, 400m IM) and three long-course (400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, and 1500m freestyle.)

Vasquez is fifth all-time at Penn State in the 200m butterfly and 7th in 100m butterfly.