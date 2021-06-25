PSU’s Vasquez sets 7th Honduran swimming record

Nittany Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Nittany Lion holds various records in short and long-course events.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Penn State’s Carlos Vasquez set the Honduran national record for the 50m butterfly with a time of 24.94 at the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation Championships in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Vasquez now holds six other Honduran swim records– three short-course (200m backstroke, 200m IM, 400m IM) and three long-course (400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, and 1500m freestyle.)

Vasquez is fifth all-time at Penn State in the 200m butterfly and 7th in 100m butterfly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


app apple google

Don't Miss