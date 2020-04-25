PSU’s John Reid drafted in fourth round by Houston Texans

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State cornerback John Reid is heading to the Houston Texans after being selected in the fourth round, 141 overall.

Reid started a total of 40 games at cornerback for the Nittany Lions during his 5 year-career. Despite only starting two games in his freshman season, Reid forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and intercepted two passes. After losing his junior season due to injury, Reid bounced back and finished with eight pass breakups and two more interceptions.

He would finish his career with 30 pass breakups and 7 interceptions, and a major contributor to some of the best Penn State teams in recent years.

There is nothing overly flashy about Reid’s game but he is a solid corner that competes and can be successful at the next level. Scouts believe Reid can transition to nickel corner with how well he responds in man coverage.

Reid joins Bill O’Brien, who use to be the head coach of the Nittany Lions.