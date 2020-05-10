PSU’s Franklin says resuming college football needs to be uniform

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) – When will there be college football this fall? That’s something that can’t be answered right now.

Whenever teams resume practice to get ready for the 2020 season, it may depend on where each team is in the country, and how their state has handled the coronavirus. Penn State football coach James Franklin spoke earlier this week about how the sport needs to come back as a whole, and not state-by-state.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said late last week that if students are not on-campus when the fall semester begins, then there will be no fall sports that are played. Later that day, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby contradicted the statement by saying students on-campus will not be a requirement for fall sports to begin.

Hear Franklin’s full response in the video above.