Gabe Castano set the record for a 50m free split with a time of 22.18.

MISSION VIEJO, Ca. (WTAJ) – Rising senior Gabe Castano broke his own Mexican national record in the 50m freestyle with a time of 22.18 at the Swim Meet of Champions in Mission Viejo, California.



This time comes on Castano’s first split of the 100m freestyle prelims.

He shaved off point-zero-two seconds off his previous Mexican record that he set in 2019.