PSU women’s soccer clinches 20th Big Ten regular season title, defeats Nebraska 3-0

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the 20th time in school history, the Penn State Women’s Soccer team clinched the Big Ten regular season title, after defeating Nebraska this afternoon, 3-0.

The Nittany Lions would score on goals from Frankie Tagliaferri, Rachel Wasserman, and Ellie Kershner in the match. Their last regular season conference title came in 2018, when they finished 18-6-1, and 9-2 in conference play.

For the 20th time in program history and the 11th time under @EDambach7 the Penn State women's soccer program is Big Ten regular-season champions!#WeAre #PSWS pic.twitter.com/FAgYfSJQiB — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) March 28, 2021

The 2021 title now gives head coach Erica Dambach 11 Big Ten titles as the Nittany Lions coach, which is the most in Big Ten history.

Their next, and final regular season game will be on Saturday, April 3, when they host Maryland at noon. The team currently has a record of 8-1-1 on the season.