PSU Women’s Basketball Big Ten opponents announced

Penn State women’s basketball huddles together during a game against Minnesota on Jan. 25

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, the Big Ten announced Penn State Women’s Basketball 2021-2022 conference opponents.

The Lady Lions will play five “double-play” opponents and eight “single-play” games.

Penn State will play home and away games against Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Rutgers.

For the single-play home games, the Nittany Lions will host Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, and Minnesota. On the road, PSU will play at Indiana, Ohio State, Purdue, and Wisconsin.

Dates, times, and network assignments are still to come.