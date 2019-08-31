PSU vs. Idaho – Scoring Updates

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Follow all of the updates on the Penn State game.

Idaho is stopped on fourth down on their first possession.

Kicker Jake Pinegar makes a 28 yard field goal. Penn State leads 3-0, with 11:30 remaining in the first.

Kicker Jordan Stout knocks in a 53 yard field goal to give Penn State a 6-0 lead. 8:35 remains in the first quarter.

Journey Brown scores a 23-yard rushing touchdown, giving the Nittany Lions a 13-0 lead with 5:03 left in the first.

Ricky Slade slams into the endzone for a two yard touchdown. Penn State now leads 20-0, with 1:50 remaining in the first.