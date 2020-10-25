PSU Tailgaters react to overtime loss to Indiana

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State fans at the local tailgate had big reactions after it looked like PSU won their first game, but a last-minute overtime decision saw Indiana take the win.

While they finally got to see their team in action, it wasn’t the outcome that PSU fans wanted. Penn state lost in the final seconds to Indiana in Bloomington.

This group of fans usually attend the home games together in the RV section, but with that out of the mix this season, they decided to do something different.

The Altoona and Bellwood folks came up with a plan to use one of their yards as an outdoor venue to show the game.

We were at a loss on what to do for the first Penn State game. We thought we’d get together, our friend has a lot of land and we thought if we come together and spread out and bring our campers…And here we are, having a great time.” PSU Fan Becky Russo

Again, Penn State lost a heartbreaker for their season opener.