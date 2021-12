ABU-DHABI (WTAJ) – Penn State senior swimmer Carlos Vaquez broke multiple Honduran nation swim records at the FINA World Swimming Championships this weekend in Abu-Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Congratulations to Carlos Vasquez on breaking the Honduras national record in the short course 200 fly at the 2021 FINA World Championships in Abu Dhabi today!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/ccPdBwWdXZ — Penn State Swimming & Diving (@PennStateSWIM) December 16, 2021



The Nittany Lion set new national short course records in the 50, 100 and 200 butterfly. He now owns 10 Honduran records.

Vasquez will look to qualify for the World Championships, and the Central American and Caribbean Games.