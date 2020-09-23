PSU shows decrease in COVID-19 for student-athletes

This is Old Main on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa.Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the latest round of COVID-19 testing, Penn State University has confirmed 20 student-athletes that tested positive.

In total, 830 athletes were tested.

The latest round of testing shows a decrease in cases among athletes at the University Park campus.

In last week’s round of testing, 50 student-athletes tested positive. Two weeks ago, 48 student-athletes tested positive.

The university said that all individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 14 days and will be retested after their isolation period is over.