PSU shows decrease in COVID-19 for student-athletes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the latest round of COVID-19 testing, Penn State University has confirmed 20 student-athletes that tested positive.

In total, 830 athletes were tested.

The latest round of testing shows a decrease in cases among athletes at the University Park campus.

In last week’s round of testing, 50 student-athletes tested positive. Two weeks ago, 48 student-athletes tested positive.

The university said that all individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 14 days and will be retested after their isolation period is over.

