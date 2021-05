UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – More updates on the 2021 Penn State football schedule have been released.

For the first game of the year on September 4, the Nittany Lions will travel to Madison, Wi. for a noon kickoff against the Badgers.

On September 11, the home opener against Ball Stat is scheduled for 3:30.



Homecoming is October 23 against Illinois. That one will start at noon.