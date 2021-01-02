PSU men’s basketball game against Wisconsin postponed

Penn State head coach Jim Ferry is restrained by players as he reacts towards the officials at the end of regulation, before heading into an overtime period, during a NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 87-85 in overtime. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sunday afternoon’s game between Penn State and Wisconsin men’s basketball has been postponed, according to a release from Penn State Athletics.

Sunday’s game vs. No. 6/7 Wisconsin has been postponed. The decision was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants. https://t.co/KmteFro7Ud 🔵🦁⚪ — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 2, 2021

Penn State Athletics says the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.”

They added both teams will work in conjunction with the Big Ten to figure out a potential rescheduling option for the game.

This is the second game Penn State has had postponed after their match up with Drexel saw the same decision made late in November.

The Nittany Lions are 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the conference under interim head coach Jim Ferry.