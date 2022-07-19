CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Earlier this week a Top-25 college basketball prospect put Penn State in his final group of schools. A commitment from Devin Royal would make him one of the highest-graded basketball players to come to Happy Valley.

In just one year the Nittany Lions coach, Micah Shrewsberry, has ratcheted up expectations and that’s something that the team embraces.

Heading into year two, the Bryce Jordan Center will be looking a little different. It now has new seats and a new floor, which is symbolic for change around the Nittany Lions program.

“Nobody puts more pressure on this program or more pressure then than I do myself,” Micah Shrewsberry said.

A year ago first year Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry didn’t even know if he would be able to field a full team.

“People last year kind of (didn’t) know what to expect,” Shrewsberry said. “I think, you know, in terms of what we’d be able to do or what we’d be able to accomplish or if we’d be able to even have a team. Like, I had those thoughts at some point.

A year later Penn State has returned to the court for summer practices. Many are viewing it as a program on the rise.

“We should have optimism. That’s what I’m building towards,” Shrewsberry said. “Still, I still say at the same time, we haven’t we haven’t accomplished anything like playing hard or not accomplishing anything. Like going 14-17 is not accomplishing anything. How we went about it like, yeah, it was cool that we played close games, but I want win them.

A 14-17 record doesn’t scream “We’ve Arrived” but how the Nittany Lions played a year ago was noteworthy. Nine of those 17 losses came by six or fewer points.

“We all know what we could have done last year,” Nittany Lions forward Jalen Pickett said. “We felt we let a lot of games slip up and slip up.

This team won’t look entirely the same. John Harrar graduated and Sam Sessoms transferred, but Coach Shrewsberry assembled the program’s highest graded recruiting class along with talented transfers like sharpshooter Andrew Funk excite.

“Andrew Funk is a basketball player. He just knows how to play,” Shrewsberry said.

Penn State was one of the worst offenses a year ago, but with the additions of Funk and Cam Wynter, Penn State could march out four 1,000-point scorers in its starting five.