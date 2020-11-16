PSU men’s basketball announces non-conference games to start 2020-21 season

FILE – Penn State guard Myreon Jones (0) drives past Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., in this Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, file photo. Penn State went 21-10, made a cameo appearance in the Top 25 for the first time since 1996 and finished 11-9 mark in conference play last season but lost leading scorer Lamar Stevens and leading rebounder Mike Watkins to graduation. The team that relied heavily on its frontcourt will have to find scoring from a backcourt led by junior Myreon Jones and Binghampton transfer Sam Sessoms. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The men’s basketball team at Penn State has released a schedule for non-conference home games, starting off on Nov. 25 at the Bryce Jordan Center against Drexel.

Four non-conference home games are scheduled before the start of the Big Ten conference games, which will be announced at a later date.

The non-conference schedule is below (times are yet to be announced).

Nov. 25 – PSU vs DREXEL (Home)

– PSU vs DREXEL (Home) Nov. 28 – PSU vs Virginia Military Institute (Home)

– PSU vs Virginia Military Institute (Home) Dec. 2 – PSU vs Virginia Commonwealth University (Home)

– PSU vs Virginia Commonwealth University (Home) Dec. 6 – PSU vs Seton Hall (Home)

According to guidance from the Big Ten, public tickets will not be sold for men’s basketball games at home.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Virginia Tech on Dec. 8 for the first night of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.