PSU hoops adds transfer guard Sessoms from Binghamton

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) – While Penn State will lose the production of Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins starting next year, help is on the way.

The Nittany Lions picked up high-scoring transfer guard Sam Sessoms, who played his first two years of college at Binghamton. He will have to sit out one year before joining the roster in 2021-2022.

Sam Sessoms

@samuel_sessoms



@PennStateMBB let’s get to work!! Thanks for welcoming me into the family

According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, he was the number eight sit-out transfer in the country. Sessoms averaged just fewer than 18 points per game his freshman year, while picking up America East Rookie of the Year honors in 2018-2019. His sophomore season he led the conference in scoring with better than 19 points a game.

Sessoms is one of only two America East underclassmen in the conference’s 41-year history to finish in the top five of both scoring and assists as a freshman and sophomore.