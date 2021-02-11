PSU Hockey pauses team activities; Arizona State series canceled

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State hockey will have to wait even longer to get back on the ice.

The team announced a pause in team activities Thursday and the cancellation of the team’s next series against Arizona State. The pause is due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Penn State program.

Penn State was set to host Arizona State on Feb. 20-21. That series is canceled and will not be made up.

This is the sixth-straight game postponed or canceled for Penn State hockey. The last four are a result of positive tests at Penn State.

The team is 7-9 in Big Ten play and 9-9 overall.