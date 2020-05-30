PSU head coach James Franklin releases statement on racial injustice amidst events in Minnesota

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State head coach James Franklin took to social media to share his thoughts on the events happening in Minnesota this week.

In a statement released by Franklin via Twitter, Franklin writes, “My heart is broken, my beliefs have been challenged, and my emotions are raw. These senseless deaths are a symptoms of a larger problem and in moments like this, silence is deafening indifference.”

Coach Franklin touches on the direction of the country, and how he worries about the health and well-being of his players he leads. He also talked about how the country’s inaction frustrates him.

“I am gutted by this nation’s most recent tragedies and frustrated by our country’s inaction,” Franklin said in the statement.

“Thankfully though, I am also encouraged by the faces of change every time I look at my team.”

Franklin writes while he is frustrated with the country, he cites love as the guiding change.

“Our shared pain is what binds us, but it will be our love and and tenacity that guides the change needed in our country.”

He signed off the statement by saying “In honor of Ahmaud Aubery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.”

