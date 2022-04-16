UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State senior guard Sam Sessoms announced he is transferring to Coppin State for his final year of eligibility.

On Twitter and Instagram, Sessoms said, “Don’t question my decision just back my next move, Im doing this 4 me not for no one else”

In the 2021-2022 season, Sessoms averaged 11.6 points and 3.1 rebounds off the bench for the Nittany Lions.

The Philadelphia native transferred to Penn State in 2020 after two years at Binghamton.

Sessoms entered the transfer portal shortly after Penn State’s season ended in March. According to his Twitter and Instagram, he chose Coppin State, a Historically Black University in Baltimore, over George Mason, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, and UTEP.

The Eagles finished the 2021-2022 season with a 9-23 record, falling to Norfolk State in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship game.